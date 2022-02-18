18.02.2022 14:37:44

DGAP-AFR: TeamViewer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TeamViewer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/German/2100/finanzergebnisse.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/English/2100/financial-results.html

Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
