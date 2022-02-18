|
18.02.2022 14:37:44
DGAP-AFR: TeamViewer AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TeamViewer AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TeamViewer AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/German/2100/finanzergebnisse.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 16, 2022
Address: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/English/2100/financial-results.html
18.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer AG
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|
1283719 18.02.2022
