|
12.09.2022 18:05:37
DGAP-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: The Social Chain AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
The Social Chain AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://socialchain.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 15, 2022
Address: https://socialchain.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications
12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Social Chain AG
|Gormannstraße 22
|10119 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.socialchain.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1420639 12.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Social Chain AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:05
|DGAP-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
18:05
|DGAP-AFR: The Social Chain AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
24.08.22
|DGAP-PVR: The Social Chain AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-DD: The Social Chain AG english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu The Social Chain AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Social Chain AG
|6,38
|3,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenstart: ATX und DAX letztlich sehr stark -- Japans Leitindex schließt fester - Feiertag in China
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Kursaufschlägen. An der Wall Street geht es ebenfalls bergauf. An der japanischen Börse griffen die Anleger am Montag zu, in Hongkong und Festland-China wurde zum Wochenauftakt feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.