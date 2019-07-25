DGAP-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

25.07.2019 10:07:11

thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/ English: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications


Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
