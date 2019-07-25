DGAP-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



25.07.2019 / 10:07

thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019 German: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/ English: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications

