29.04.2022 11:46:30
DGAP-AFR: tmc Content Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: tmc Content Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
tmc Content Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/GB2021.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.contentgroup.ch/wp-content/uploads/GB2021.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tmc Content Group AG
|Poststrasse 24
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|http://www.contentgroup.ch
