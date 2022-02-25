25.02.2022 14:16:32

DGAP-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.02.2022 / 14:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1289049  25.02.2022 

