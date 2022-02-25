|
25.02.2022 14:16:32
DGAP-AFR: TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TRATON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html
25.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1289049 25.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TRATONmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TRATONmehr Analysen
|11.02.22
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.01.22
|TRATON Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.22
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.22
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.01.22
|TRATON Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.22
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|TRATON Buy
|UBS AG
|29.12.21
|TRATON Kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.11.21
|TRATON Kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|28.10.21
|TRATON Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.21
|TRATON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.05.21
|TRATON Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.01.21
|TRATON Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.10.20
|TRATON Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.09.20
|TRATON Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.02.22
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.01.22
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.22
|TRATON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.21
|TRATON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TRATON
|18,84
|-0,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.