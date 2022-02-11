11.02.2022 10:19:44

DGAP-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.02.2022 / 10:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2022
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2022
Address: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

11.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1279673  11.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279673&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AGmehr Nachrichten