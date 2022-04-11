|
11.04.2022 13:57:28
DGAP-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TUI AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations
11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1325331 11.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TUImehr Nachrichten
|
13:57
|DGAP-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
13:57
|DGAP-AFR: TUI AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
10.04.22
|Volle Hotels auf Mallorca: Ballermann 'wieder zum Leben erwacht' (dpa-AFX)
|
09.04.22
|Volle Hotels zu Ostern auf Mallorca - Viele deutsche Gäste (dpa-AFX)
|
08.04.22
|TUI AG: Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
08.04.22