DGAP-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TUI AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



28.01.2022 / 18:07

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 08, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 08, 2022

Address:

TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 08, 2022Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 08, 2022Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations

28.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

