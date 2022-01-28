|
DGAP-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TUI AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 08, 2022
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 08, 2022
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations
