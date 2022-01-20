|
20.01.2022 12:41:41
DGAP-AFR: UniCredit Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UniCredit Bank AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UniCredit Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2022
Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2022
Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2022
Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2022
Address: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UniCredit Bank AG
|Arabellastraße 12
|81925 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hvb.de/ir
