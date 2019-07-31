|
31.07.2019 20:03:42
DGAP-AFR: United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 15, 2019 German: http://united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html English: http://united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html
31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
849971 31.07.2019