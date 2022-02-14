DGAP-AFR: United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.02.2022 / 10:30

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 17, 2022

Address:

United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 17, 2022Address: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 17, 2022Address: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 17, 2022Address: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 17, 2022Address: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

14.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

