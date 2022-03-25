|
25.03.2022 10:14:04
DGAP-AFR: va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: va-Q-tec AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
