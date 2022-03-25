25.03.2022 10:14:04

DGAP-AFR: va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.03.2022 / 10:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022
Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com

 
