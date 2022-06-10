10.06.2022 16:29:01

DGAP-AFR: Vantage Towers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vantage Towers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation

