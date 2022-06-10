|
10.06.2022 16:29:01
DGAP-AFR: Vantage Towers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vantage Towers AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vantage Towers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/de/investoren/ergebnisse-berichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 15, 2022
Address: https://www.vantagetowers.com/en/investors/results-report-and-presentation
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vantage Towers AG
|Prinzenallee 11-13
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.vantagetowers.com/
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1373367 10.06.2022
