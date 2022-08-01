|
01.08.2022 09:26:04
DGAP-AFR: VARTA AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Varta AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VARTA AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: http://www.varta-ag.com/en/investoren/publications
01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VARTA AG
|VARTA-Platz 1
|73479 Ellwangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.varta-ag.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1409957 01.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!