15.03.2022 10:39:52
DGAP-AFR: Verallia Deutschland AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Verallia Deutschland AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Verallia Deutschland AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: http://de.verallia.com/s/berichte?language=de
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022
Address: http://de.verallia.com/s/berichte?language=de
