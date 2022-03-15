15.03.2022 10:39:52

DGAP-AFR: Verallia Deutschland AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Verallia Deutschland AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Verallia Deutschland AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: http://de.verallia.com/s/berichte?language=de

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2022
Address: http://de.verallia.com/s/berichte?language=de

Language: English
Company: Verallia Deutschland AG
Oberlandstraße
88410 Bad Wurzach
Germany
Internet: www.verallia.de

 
