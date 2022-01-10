|
10.01.2022 10:16:38
DGAP-AFR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/
10.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
|04109 Leipzig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1266660 10.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!