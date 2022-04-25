|
25.04.2022 15:15:17
DGAP-AFR: Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022
Address: http://www.vfg.de/de/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG
|Giengener Weg 66
|89568 Hermaringen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vfg.de
