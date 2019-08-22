DGAP-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.08.2019 / 08:20

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/ English: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/

