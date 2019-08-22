|
22.08.2019 08:20:57
DGAP-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2019 German: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/ English: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/
|English
|Vita 34 AG
|Deutscher Platz 5a
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|www.vita34.de
861493 22.08.2019