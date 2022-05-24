|
24.05.2022 11:09:34
DGAP-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/
24.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vita 34 AG
|Deutscher Platz 5a
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vita34.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1360081 24.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!