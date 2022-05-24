+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 11:09:34

DGAP-AFR: Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

24.05.2022 / 11:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/

Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de

 
1360081  24.05.2022 

