|
04.02.2022 11:18:51
DGAP-AFR: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vitesco Technologies Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/websites/vitesco/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/websites/vitesco/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html
04.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Siemensstraße 12
|93055 Regensburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vitesco-technologies.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1276872 04.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!