02.03.2022 09:09:52
DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2021_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2021_e.pdf
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2022_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2022_e.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2021_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2021_e.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2022_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2022_e.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VOLKSWAGEN AG
|Berliner Ring 2
|38440 Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.volkswagenag.com/ir
