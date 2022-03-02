DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



02.03.2022 / 09:09

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 15, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022

Address:

