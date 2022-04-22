22.04.2022 19:05:05

DGAP-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4100/konzernjahresfinanzbericht.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4100/konzernjahresfinanzbericht.html

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4100/group-financial-report.html

Company: Voltabox AG
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag

 
