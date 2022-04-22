|
DGAP-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltabox AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4100/konzernjahresfinanzbericht.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4100/konzernjahresfinanzbericht.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4100/group-financial-report.html
