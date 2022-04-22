DGAP-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltabox AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.04.2022 / 19:05

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022

