15.08.2022 16:34:48
DGAP-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltabox AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4200/quarterly-reports.html
|English
|Company:
|Voltabox AG
|Technologiepark 32
|33100 Paderborn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.voltabox.ag
