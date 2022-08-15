Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 16:34:48

DGAP-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltabox AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.08.2022 / 16:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4200/quarterly-reports.html

15.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1420647  15.08.2022 

