|
18.05.2022 15:45:03
DGAP-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Voltabox AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4200/quarterly-reports.html
18.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltabox AG
|Technologiepark 32
|33100 Paderborn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.voltabox.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1355927 18.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!