18.05.2022 15:45:03

DGAP-AFR: Voltabox AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

18.05.2022 / 15:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 23, 2022
Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4200/quarterly-reports.html

18.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1355927  18.05.2022 

