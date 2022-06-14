|
DGAP-AFR: Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vonovia SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vonovia SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2022
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2022
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/
