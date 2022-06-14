DGAP-AFR: Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vonovia SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.06.2022 / 14:30

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 18, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 03, 2022

