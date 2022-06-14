|
DGAP-AFR: Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vonovia SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vonovia SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2022
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/news-und-publikationen/berichte-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 04, 2022
Address: https://investoren.vonovia.de/en/news-and-publications/reports-publications/
