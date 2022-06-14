DGAP-AFR: Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vonovia SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vonovia SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



14.06.2022 / 14:30

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 04, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 04, 2022

Address:

