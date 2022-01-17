|
DGAP-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q3_2022_DE.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q3_2022_US.pdf
