DGAP-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.01.2022 / 10:03
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q3_2022_DE.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q3_2022_US.pdf

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com

 
