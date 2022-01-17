DGAP-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



17.01.2022 / 10:03

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q3_2022_DE.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q3_2022_US.pdf

