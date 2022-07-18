Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 10:42:24

DGAP-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.07.2022 / 10:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2022
Address: http://annualreport.v-er.eu

Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
