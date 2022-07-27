|
DGAP-AFR: WashTec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WashTec AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
WashTec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.washtec.de/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.washtec.de/en/financial_reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.washtec.de/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022
Address: https://ir.washtec.de/en/financial_reports/
