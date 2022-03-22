22.03.2022 12:04:14

DGAP-AFR: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.03.2022 / 12:04
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichte

Language: English
Company: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Opernplatz 2
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.wcm.de

 
