|
22.03.2022 12:04:14
DGAP-AFR: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2022
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichte
22.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
|Opernplatz 2
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wcm.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1308639 22.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!