DGAP-AFR: Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Westwing Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Westwing Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



21.07.2022 / 14:49

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address:

Westwing Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 11, 2022Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/German/3100/berichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 11, 2022Address: https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/3100/reports.html

21.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

