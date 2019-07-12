12.07.2019 14:45:42

DGAP-AFR: XING SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.07.2019 / 14:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

XING SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019 German: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_SE_Q2_Bericht_2019.pdf English: https://corporate.xing.com/fileadmin/department/investorrelations/Publikationen/XING_SE_Q2_Report_2019.pdf


Language: English
Company: XING SE
Dammtorstraße 30
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.xing.com

 
