|
21.04.2022 08:01:29
DGAP-AFR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Your Family Entertainment AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Your Family Entertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://www.yfe.tv/finanzberichte
21.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|Türkenstraße 87
|80799 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.yfe.tv
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1331507 21.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Your Family Entertainment AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08:01
|DGAP-AFR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
08:01
|DGAP-AFR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG english (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG english (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG english (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Your Family Entertainment AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Your Family Entertainment AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Your Family Entertainment AG
|2,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: ATX legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Am Donnerstag notierten die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich. Die US-Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.