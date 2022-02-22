DGAP-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



22.02.2022 / 08:35

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 01, 2022Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 01, 2022Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting

