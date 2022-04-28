|
28.04.2022 12:28:17
DGAP-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting
28.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1338535 28.04.2022
Analysen zu Zalando
Analysen zu Zalandomehr Analysen
|28.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|UBS AG
|27.04.22
|Zalando Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|19.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.04.22
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|UBS AG
|27.04.22
|Zalando Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|19.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.04.22
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|UBS AG
|19.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.04.22
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.04.22
|Zalando Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.04.22
|Zalando Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|28.01.21
|Zalando Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.11.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.09.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.04.22
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.03.22
|Zalando Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.03.22
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.22
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.