DGAP-AFR: Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichterstattung

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022
Address: https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reporting

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
