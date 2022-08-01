|
01.08.2022 11:09:28
DGAP-AFR: ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/berichte-prasentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|
1410133 01.08.2022
