DGAP-AGM: bet-at-home.com AG: Voting results of the virtual Annual General Meeting

DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

bet-at-home.com AG: Voting results of the virtual Annual General Meeting



17.05.2022 / 14:00

Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt/Düsseldorf, 17 May 2022. At the virtual Annual General Meeting of bet-at-home.com AG held in Frankfurt am Main on May 17, 2022, the participating shareholders approved all agenda items with a majority of votes. The total number of votes submitted at the Annual General Meeting was 3,956,754 no-par value shares.

Voting results:

Agenda item 1:

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the approved consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021, the combined management report for the fiscal year 2021 together with the explanatory report of the Management Board on the disclosures pursuant to sections 289a and 315a of the German Commercial Code, and the report of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021

no resolution

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2021

valid votes counted: 3,941,365

in % of the total share capital: 56.16%

votes against: 19,005

votes in favor: 3,922,360

proportion of votes in favor: 99.52%

result: adopted

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021

valid votes counted: 3,848,214

in % of the total share capital: 54.83%

votes against: 29,711

votes in favor: 3,818,503

proportion of votes in favor: 99.23%

result: adopted

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 and the auditor for a review of the half-yearly financial report 2022

valid votes counted: 3,944,345

in % of the total share capital: 56.20%

votes against: 24,091

votes in favor: 3,920,254

proportion of votes in favor: 99.39%

result: adopted

Agenda item 5:

Elections to the Supervisory Board

valid votes counted: 3,954,235

in % of the total share capital: 56.34%

votes against: 146,284

votes in favor: 3,807,951

proportion of votes in favor: 96.30%

result: adopted

Agenda item 6:

Resolution on the approval of the compensation system for the members of the Management Board

valid votes counted: 3,955,314

in % of the total share capital: 56.36%

votes against: 42,700

votes in favor: 3,912,614

proportion of votes in favor: 98.92%

result: adopted

Agenda item 7:

Resolution on the approval of the compensation report pursuant to Sec. 162 AktG

valid votes counted: 3,954,819

in % of the total share capital: 56.35%

votes against: 34,555

votes in favor: 3,920,264

proportion of votes in favor: 99.13%

result: adopted



About bet-at-home:

The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. With 5.5 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of the most popular gaming providers within the European Union. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and online gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. bet-at-home is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for all Group companies in Germany, Austria and Malta.



Contact:

Investor Relations

+49 211 545 598 77

ir@bet-at-home.com

www.bet-at-home.ag