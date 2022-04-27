|
DGAP-AGM: Multitude SE: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Multitude SE
DGAP-News: Multitude SE
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Multitude SE: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Multitude SE
DECISIONS OF MULTITUDE'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022
ADOPTION OF THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND DISCHARGE FROM LIABILITY
DIVIDENDS
REMUNERATION REPORT FOR THE GOVERNING BODIES
COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Goutam Challagalla, Michael A. Cusumano, Jorma Jokela, Lea Liigus, Frederik Strange and Juhani Vanhala and elect Kristiina Leppänen and Jussi Mekkonen as new members, each one for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
The Chairman and the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors will be elected by the Board of Directors from amongst its members.
REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AUDITOR AND REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITOR
It was decided that the auditor be paid reasonable remuneration in accordance with the auditor's invoice, which shall be approved by the Company.
AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE REPURCHASE OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES
By virtue of the authorisation, own shares may be repurchased by using the Company's unrestricted equity. Consequently, any repurchase will reduce the Company's funds available for distribution of profits.
Own shares may be repurchased through public trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at the prevailing market price on the date of repurchase.
The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase shares also otherwise than in proportion to the shareholders' holding in the Company by way of a directed repurchase subject to the requirements set out in the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The Board can use the authorisation in one or several tranches to all purposes decided by the Board of Directors.
The authorisation is in force until the earliest of: (i) the transfer of the registered office of Multitude SE from Helsinki, Finland to Hamburg, Germany in accordance with the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (SE Regulation), (ii) the end of the next Annual General Meeting, or (iii) until 30 June 2023.
AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES AND SPECIAL RIGHTS ENTITLING TO SHARES
The authorisation also includes the right to issue special rights, in the meaning of chapter 10, section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, which entitle to the Company's new shares or the Company's own shares held by the Company against consideration. Shares that may be subscribed for by virtue of the special rights entitling to shares are included in the aforesaid maximum number of shares.
The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on a directed share issue and issue of special rights in deviation from the pre-emptive rights of shareholders subject to the requirements set out in the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The Board of Directors can use the authorisation in one or several tranches, and it may be used to all purposes decided by the Board of Directors, such as developing the Company's capital structure, financing or carrying out acquisitions or other arrangements, or as a part of the Company's incentive schemes.
The authorisation is in force until the earliest of: (i) the transfer of the registered office of Multitude SE from Helsinki, Finland to Hamburg, Germany in accordance with the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (SE Regulation), (ii) the end of the next Annual General Meeting, or (iii) until 30 June 2023.
TRANSFER OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE FROM FINLAND TO GERMANY
Multitude has announced on 9 December 2021, that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to postpone the relocation for a period currently expected to be up to a year. As a result of the postponement, the relocation is expected to take place at the latest on or about 31 December 2022.
The Annual General Meeting noted the update.
OTHER DECISIONS
Moreover, subject to the condition precedent of the registration of the Company with the commercial register in Germany on or before 31 December 2022, the Annual General Meeting made a decision to elect PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as the auditor of the Company and Multitude Group for the financial year 2022.
About Multitude SE:
27.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 9210058-44
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 9210058-49
|E-mail:
|ir@multitude.com
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
|WKN:
|A1W9NS
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
