24.01.2022 14:16:29

DGAP-CMS: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ad pepper media International N.V. / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2022 / 14:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 21st Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 24 January 2022

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 17 January and 21 January 2022, a total of 35,408 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 17 January 2022 to 21 January 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
17.01.2022 6,675 5.1102 34,110.82
18.01.2022 7,113 5.2236 37,155.68
19.01.2022 6,427 5.3151 34,160.02
20.01.2022 7,481 5.3791 40,240.78
21.01.2022 7,712 5.3613 41,346.56
Total 35,408 5.2817 187,013.86
 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 21 January 2022 amounts to 366,839.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com


24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1272112  24.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272112&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ad pepper media International N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ad pepper media International N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ad pepper media International N.V. 4,91 -8,05% ad pepper media International N.V.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Im Abwärtssog: ATX und DAX sacken ab -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen