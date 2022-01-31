DGAP-CMS: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 15:41:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 22nd Interim Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 31 January 2022

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

Between 24 January and 28 January 2022, a total of 37,253 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

In the period from 24 January 2022 to 28 January 2022, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
24.01.2022 7,675 5.0194 38,524.25
25.01.2022 5,799 4.8905 28,360.10
26.01.2022 8,077 5.0755 40,995.06
27.01.2022 7,814 5.0595 39,535.12
28.01.2022 7,888 4.9900 39,361.12
Total 37,253 5.0137 186,775.65
 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 1 September 2021 up to, and including, 28 January 2022 amounts to 404,092.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 Para. 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com


Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
