DGAP-CMS: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: ad pepper media International N.V. / Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - Final Report
23.02.2022 / 11:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 - 26th Interim Report and Final Report

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 23 February 2022

ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback on 1 September 2021, as notified on 2 August 2021, in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.

On 21 February a total of 1,732 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.

The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.

On 21 February 2022 the number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:

Date Shares bought back Average share price (in EUR) Aggregated volume (in EUR)
21.02.2022 1,732 4.7758 8,271.60
 

ad pepper media International N.V. completed the share buyback announced on 2 August 2021 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 on 21 Februar 2022. The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program amounts to 500,000 shares at an average price of 5.3638 euros. This corresponds to 2.326 percent of the capital stock. The aggregate volume excluding incidental costs of the repurchased shares amounted to 2,681,911.75 euros.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com


23.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
