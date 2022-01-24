24.01.2022 15:15:38

DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2022 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of the first tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I) via disclosure under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on January 10, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
17/01/2022 93,000 XETR 254.1371
17/01/2022   CEUX  
17/01/2022   TQEM  
18/01/2022 66,321 XETR 250.8364
18/01/2022 27,541 CEUX 254.4252
18/01/2022   TQEM  
19/01/2022 80,000 XETR 255.8868
19/01/2022   CEUX  
19/01/2022   TQEM  
20/01/2022 100,000 XETR 255.4749
20/01/2022   CEUX  
20/01/2022   TQEM  
21/01/2022 130,000 XETR 250.9380
21/01/2022 20,000 CEUX 249.3453
21/01/2022   TQEM  
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I of as 21/01/2022 amounts to 927,875
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
