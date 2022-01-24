|
24.01.2022 15:15:38
DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Announcement
adidas AG announced the beginning of the first tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I) via disclosure under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on January 10, 2022.
The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
adidas AG
24.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1272156 24.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu adidasmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu adidasmehr Analysen
|21.01.22
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.22
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.01.22
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.01.22
|adidas Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.01.22
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.01.22
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.22
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.01.22
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.01.22
|adidas Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.01.22
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.01.22
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.01.22
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.01.22
|adidas Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.01.22
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.21
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.03.21
|adidas Sell
|Warburg Research
|11.03.21
|adidas Sell
|Warburg Research
|10.03.21
|adidas Sell
|Warburg Research
|24.02.21
|adidas Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|02.02.21
|adidas Sell
|Warburg Research
|21.01.22
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.12.21
|adidas Hold
|Warburg Research
|16.12.21
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.11.21
|adidas Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.11.21
|adidas Halten
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|adidas
|241,65
|-2,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Abwärtssog: Wall Street tiefrot -- ATX und DAX sacken ab -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen geht es zum Wochenstart weiter abwärts. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.