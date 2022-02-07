DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2022 08:58:25

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Announcement
07.02.2022 / 08:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of the first tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I) via disclosure under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on January 10, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
31/01/2022 175,000 XETR 241.1986
31/01/2022 63,000 CEUX 241.1608
31/01/2022 14,478 TQEM 241.1393
01/02/2022 0 XETR  
01/02/2022 63,000 CEUX 243.9060
01/02/2022 13,859 TQEM 243.8912
02/02/2022 17,986 XETR 245.8437
02/02/2022 0 CEUX  
02/02/2022 0 TQEM  
03/02/2022 166,290 XETR 242.5035
03/02/2022 26,435 CEUX 242.3278
03/02/2022 0 TQEM  
04/02/2022 144,004 XETR 240.7567
04/02/2022 65,000 CEUX 240.8095
04/02/2022 0 TQEM  
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I of as 04/02/2022 amounts to 2,702,078
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
