21.02.2022 09:58:23

DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

21.02.2022 / 09:58
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of the first tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I) via disclosure under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on January 10, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
14/02/2022 100,000 XETR 229.9819
14/02/2022 0 CEUX  
14/02/2022 0 TQEM  
15/02/2022 90,000 XETR 233.8075
15/02/2022 0 CEUX  
15/02/2022 0 TQEM  
16/02/2022 72,926 XETR 235.1040
16/02/2022 0 CEUX  
16/02/2022 0 TQEM  
17/02/2022 105,000 XETR 231.8916
17/02/2022 0 CEUX  
17/02/2022 0 TQEM  
18/02/2022 155,000 XETR 230.3921
18/02/2022 0 CEUX  
18/02/2022 0 TQEM  
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I of as 18/02/2022 amounts to 522,926
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


21.02.2022
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1284521  21.02.2022 

