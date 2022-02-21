DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of the first tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I) via disclosure under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on January 10, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 14/02/2022 100,000 XETR 229.9819 14/02/2022 0 CEUX 14/02/2022 0 TQEM 15/02/2022 90,000 XETR 233.8075 15/02/2022 0 CEUX 15/02/2022 0 TQEM 16/02/2022 72,926 XETR 235.1040 16/02/2022 0 CEUX 16/02/2022 0 TQEM 17/02/2022 105,000 XETR 231.8916 17/02/2022 0 CEUX 17/02/2022 0 TQEM 18/02/2022 155,000 XETR 230.3921 18/02/2022 0 CEUX 18/02/2022 0 TQEM

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I of as 18/02/2022 amounts to 522,926

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board