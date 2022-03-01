|
01.03.2022 10:42:43
DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 7th Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 7th Interim Announcement
adidas AG announced the beginning of the first tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I) via disclosure under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on January 10, 2022.
The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The first tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025 was completed as of February 22, 2022. The total number of shares purchased under the Share Buyback Program between January 10, 2022, and February 22, 2022, amounts to 4,156,558, corresponding to 2.16% of the company's stock capital. The average purchase price per share was 240.58. In total, treasury shares were repurchased at a total price of 999,999,866 (excluding acquisition costs).
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
adidas AG
|
1291157 01.03.2022
|14.02.22
|adidas Buy
|UBS AG
|04.02.22
|adidas Add
|Baader Bank
|01.02.22
|adidas Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.01.22
|adidas Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.01.22
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
