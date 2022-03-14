DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2022 08:30:02

14.03.2022
Herzogenaurach, March 14, 2022

Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Purchase of Treasury Shares

The share buyback program announced by adidas AG (the "Company") via press releases as of December 16, 2021, and March 1, 2022, will be continued with a second tranche starting on March 14, 2022. Treasury shares of the Company with acquisition costs of up to 600 million (excluding incidental purchasing costs), however in total no more than 11,582,237 shares, shall be repurchased via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading facility within the meaning of § 2 (6) German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) over a period of time until April 29, 2022, at the latest.

Whereas the Company may use the repurchased shares for all purposes admissible under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2021, it intends to cancel at least most of the repurchased shares.

One or several independent banks may be assigned to carry out the buyback or parts thereof on behalf of and for the account of the Company. These banks make their decisions regarding the share buyback date independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. The Company's right to early termination of the mandate for one or all banks and/or to transfer the mandate to another bank or several other banks shall remain unaffected.

The share buyback program may be suspended, discontinued and resumed at any time in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions.

The mandated banks will be committed to observing all trading restrictions of Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 ("EU Regulation"). All transactions under the share buyback program will be reported pursuant to the requirements of Article 2 (3) EU Regulation no later than on the seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, the Company will publish the transactions on its website www.adidas-group.com and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible there for a period of at least five years from the day of disclosure.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
