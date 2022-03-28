DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

28.03.2022 15:18:25

28.03.2022 / 15:18
adidas AG announced the beginning of the second tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
21/03/2022 86,936 XETR 214.7450
22/03/2022 60,000 XETR 217.0409
23/03/2022 169,641 XETR 212.8566
24/03/2022 95,000 XETR 209.7304
25/03/2022 35,587 XETR 212.4372
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II as of March 25, 2022 amounts to 865,048
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
