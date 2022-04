DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of the second tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 28/03/2022 34,796 XETR 214.2427 29/03/2022 46,569 XETR 215.3600 30/03/2022 62,531 XETR 215.1409 31/03/2022 135,167 XETR 213.1721 31/03/2022 30,000 CEUX 212.2351 01/04/2022 115,000 XETR 210.8164 01/04/2022 20,000 CEUX 210.9997

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II as of April 1, 2022 amounts to 1,309,111

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board