DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

20.04.2022 09:53:54

20.04.2022 / 09:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of the second tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
11/04/2022 197,000 XETR 203.5751
11/04/2022 84,078 CEUX 203.5848
11/04/2022 15,000 TQEX 203.6659
11/04/2022 14,400 AQEU 203.5259
12/04/2022 194,800 XETR 200.4789
12/04/2022 84,000 CEUX 201.1296
12/04/2022 11,486 TQEX 201.2351
12/04/2022 14,400 AQEU 200.0609
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II as of April 12, 2022 amounts to 2,719,870
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
