DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Herzogenaurach, May 16, 2022

Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Purchase of own Shares

adidas AG (the "Company") continues its share buyback announced on March 14, 2022 in order to return the cash proceeds from the Reebok divestiture to its shareholders. Under this share buyback, the Company is buying back shares for a total amount of up to 1.5 billion until the end of the third quarter 2022. This buyback is in addition to the Companys multi-year share buyback program of up to 4 billion between 2022 and 2025.

The Company will repurchase own shares (maximum of 11,582,237 shares) with acquisition costs of up to 1.5 billion in total (excluding incidental purchasing costs) via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading facility within the meaning of § 2 (6) German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) until September 30, 2022 at the latest.

Whereas the Company may use the repurchased shares for all purposes admissible under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2021, it intends to cancel most of the repurchased shares.

One or several independent banks may be assigned to carry out the buyback or parts thereof on behalf of and for the account of the Company. These banks will make all decisions regarding the share buyback date independently of and uninfluenced by the Company. The Companys right to early termination of the mandate for one or all banks and/or to transfer the mandate to another or several other banks shall remain unaffected.

The share buyback program may be suspended, discontinued and resumed at any time in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions.

The mandated banks will be committed to observing all trading restrictions of Article 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 ("EU Regulation"). All transactions regarding the share buyback will be reported pursuant to the requirements of Article 2 (3) EU Regulation no later than on the seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, the Company will publish the transactions on its website www.adidas-group.com and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the day of disclosure.

adidas AG

The Executive Board